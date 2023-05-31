Bills Working Out Two Wide Receivers

According to Ryan Talbot, the Bills are working out WRs Marcell Ateman and Preston Williams on Thursday.

Both players are big at around 6-4, so there’s definitely a type the Bills appear to be looking for.

Williams recently had a workout for the Texans as well.

Williams, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when he re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. However, Miami waived him coming out of the preseason.

Williams caught on with the Panthers to the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit before being promoted late in the season. Carolina released him following the draft.

In 2021, Williams played in eight games for Miami, recording six catches for 71 yards with one rush for seven yards.

Ateman, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.55 million contract, but was waived by the Raiders coming out of the preseason a year later.

The Raiders later signed Ateman to their practice squad and he bounced on and off of their roster for a few years. Las Vegas finally cut him loose late in the 2021 season. Ateman had an appearance during training camp with the Cardinals in 2022 but was cut in August.

For his career, Ateman has appeared in 19 games for the Raiders and caught 20 passes for 270 yards receiving and one touchdown.