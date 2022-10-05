Blake Bortles Retires From Football

Veteran QB Blake Bortles revealed he decided earlier this year to retire from playing football, per the Pardon My Take podcast.

“I have not touched a football since January,” said Bortles. “I have officially retired.”

“I didn’t tell anybody I retired,” he added. “A couple of months ago, probably, just didn’t tell anyone. So, I guess you guys are kind of the first to hear it publicly, maybe?”

The former No. 3 pick of the 2014 draft, Bortles had some high moments with the Jaguars and did sign a second contract with the franchise. However, he never put it all together and has bounced around the league as a backup the past few seasons.

Bortles, 30, was taken with the No. 3 overall pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $20,654,796 rookie contract when the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option.

Jacksonville elected to sign Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract that included $26.5 million guaranteed. However, they cut him loose after signing Nick Foles to a contract a few years ago.

Bortles caught on with the Rams on a one-year, $1 million deal for the 2019 season. He then signed on with the Broncos and was on and off of their roster before signing on briefly with the Packers last May.

Green Bay brought Bortles back after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and after being let go he caught on with the Saints. He had signed a futures deal for 2022 before requesting his release after the Saints signed Andy Dalton.

For his career, Bortles appeared in 78 games and completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 17,649 yards, 103 touchdowns, and 75 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,766 yards and eight touchdowns.