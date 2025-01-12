Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Wants To Play For Cowboys

Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty said in an interview with NBC DFW’s Pat Doney that he would love to be drafted by Dallas.

“I would love to play for the Cowboys,” he said. “It would be like a dream come true.”

Jeanty is from nearby Frisco and used to play his high school home games in the Cowboys’ practice facility.

“It would just feel like I’m at home, honestly,” Jeanty said. “I ain’t going to say too much, but Dallas they’ve always had a good running back, and when they have a good running back they play a lot better.”

Jeanty is widely considered to be one the best running back prospects in recent years and could end up being a top-10 pick when all is said and done. The Cowboys are slated to pick No. 12 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 total touchdowns.