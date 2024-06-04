BREAKING: 49ers Signing RB Christian McCaffrey To Two-Year Extension

According to Pro Football Talk, the 49ers signed RB Christian McCaffrey to a new extension.

The deal is for two years and worth $19 million per season, per Adam Schefter, which moves the running back market forward from McCaffrey’s last deal that he signed back in Carolina in 2020.

Schefter adds McCaffrey gets an $8 million raise and $24 million in guarantees from what he was previously scheduled to make.

The reigning offensive player of the year had two years remaining on his contract worth just over $24 million with no guarantees.

McCaffrey had been absent from voluntary OTAs in San Francisco but just reported for mandatory minicamp today.

McCaffrey, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, McCaffrey appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and rushed for 1,459 yards on 272 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 67 receptions for 564 yards receiving and 21 total touchdowns.