BREAKING: Bears Sign WR D.J. Moore To Four-Year Extension

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears and WR D.J. Moore have reached an agreement on a four-year, $110 million extension on Tuesday.

The contract reportedly includes $82.6 million guaranteed and will keep Moore under team control through the 2029 season.

Chicago has placed a large emphasis on building out their receiving corps around No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, which now includes Moore, Keenan Allen and fellow first-round pick Rome Odunze.

Moore, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,171,316 contract with Carolina when they picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

From there, Moore agreed to a three-year, $61.884 million extension with $41.61 million fully guaranteed. He was later traded to the Bears as part of the draft trade for Carolina to move up to No. 1 overall.

In 2023, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown.