BREAKING: Bills Fired HC Sean McDermott

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bills have fired HC Sean McDermott following the divisional round loss to the Broncos.

Years and years of not being able to reach the Super Bowl with QB Josh Allen finally caused Buffalo ownership to reach a breaking point with the head coach.

This year, the Bills and Allen didn’t even have to beat Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow to get the big game and they still came up short.

The Bills will be getting a late start on the NFL coaching carousel but this will be a coveted job thanks to the presence of Allen.

McDermott’s firing means there are now 10 head coaching vacancies this year, tying the NFL record.

McDermott, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles back in 1999 as a scouting coordinator. After 12 years in Philadelphia, the Panthers hired him to run their defense in 2011. He was hired by the Bills as their head coach in 2017.

During his nine years as Buffalo’s head coach, McDermott compiled a record of 98-50 (.662 winning percentage), including an 8-8 record in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on McDermott and the Bills as the news is available.