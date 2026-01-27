BREAKING: Bills Promoting OC Joe Brady To Head Coach

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bills are promoting OC Joe Brady to head coach, succeeding former HC Sean McDermott.

Getting the most out of QB Josh Allen was a big priority for Buffalo in this search, and Brady’s work and relationship with Allen the past couple of years likely loomed large in their decision-making process.

Former Giants HC Brian Daboll, who was also the Bills’ play-caller when Allen broke out as a player, and Broncos QB coach Davis Webb (a close friend of Allen) were also among the Bills’ considerations.

Brady, 36, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers’ offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and promoted him to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door a few years ago.

In 2025, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 4 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 1 in rushing yards, and No. 15 in passing yards.