BREAKING: Bills Sign Josh Allen To Record Six-Year, $330M Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bills and Josh Allen have reached an agreement on a new record-setting six-year, $330 million contract that includes $250 million guaranteed.

Schefter mentions that this is the largest guarantee ever given to an NFL player.

What’s also notable is the fact that Allen had four years left on his deal. However, the Bills had said that they were open to getting a new deal done with Allen this offseason.

Patrick Mahomes is likely next in line for a new contract that brings his compensation in line with recent deals signed by top quarterbacks.

Allen, 28, is a former first-round selection of the Buffalo Bills out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $21.183 million rookie contract in 2021 that included a $13.485 million signing bonus when the Bills picked up his fifth-year option.

Buffalo later signed Allen to a six-year, $258 million extension entering the 2021 season.

In 2024, Allen has appeared in 14 games for the Bills and thrown for 3,395 yards while completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 484 yards and 11 touchdowns.