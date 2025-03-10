BREAKING: Buccaneers Re-Signing WR Chris Godwin To Three-Year, $66M Contract

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Buccaneers are re-signing WR Chris Godwin to a three-year, $66 million contract.

Rapoport adds Godwin left $20 million on the table to remain in Tampa Bay. He mentions deal includes $45 million in guaranteed money.

Godwin, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

After he played out the tag, Tampa Bay gave Godwin a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed in 2022. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Godwin appeared in seven games and caught 50 passes on 62 targets for 576 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.