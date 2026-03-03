BREAKING: Cardinals Releasing QB Kyler Murray Barring Trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Cardinals plan to release QB Kyler Murray on the first day of the league year barring a trade.

To everyone that supported me and showed kindness to my family and I during my time in AZ, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. I wanted nothing more than to be the one to end the 77 year drought for this organization, I am sorry I failed us. I wish this community and my… — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 3, 2026

This was the expected result, as the money figured to be too significant to work out a trade with another team.

Green Bay QB Malik Willis, Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo and Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett are among the options to replace Murray as the starter under new HC Mike LaFleur.

Schefter adds $19.5 million in guarantees would have triggered on March 15th on top of the $36.8 million owed.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.