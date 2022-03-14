Chargers Sign CB J.C. Jackson To Five-Year, $82.5M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are expected to sign Patriots CB J.C. Jackson to a contract.

According to Adam Schefter, Jackson receives a five-year, $82.5 million contract that includes $40 million guaranteed.

Indications were that the Chargers were the team to beat for Jackson and it looks like the two parties were able to get a deal done in the end.

The Bengals, 49ers, and Dolphins were some other teams linked to Jackson in recent weeks.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson before the recent deadline, which paved the way for him to be one of the top free agents in this year’s market.

Prior reports suggested that Jackson could be looking for as much as $20 million per year in a long-term deal.

Jackson, 26, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year contract worth $3.384 million.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in all 17 games and recorded 58 total tackles, two tackles for loss, eight interceptions, one fumble recovery, 23 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.

