BREAKING: Chiefs Trading Tyreek Hill To Dolphins

According to Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are trading WR Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks.

The return for Kansas City:

2022 1st

2022 2nd

2022 4th

2023 4th

2023 6th

Schefter adds the Dolphins will give Hill a contract that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver. The deal is four years, $120 million with $72.2 million in guarantees, per his agent.

Hill was choosing between the Jets and the Dolphins and picked Miami in the end. Kansas City gave Hill and his agent permission to seek a trade after extension talks between the two sides broke down.

Previous reports had indicated Kansas City was looking at around $21-$22 million a year in a new deal for Hill, but the wide receiver market has moved dramatically with the Raiders’ $28.5 million per year deal for Davante Adams.

Hill, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2021, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.