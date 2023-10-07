BREAKING: Colts Signing RB Jonathan Taylor To Three-Year, $42M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts and RB Jonathan Taylor have reached an agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract extension that includes $26.5 million guaranteed.

This contract makes Taylor one of the league’s highest-paid running backs.

At $14 million per year, Taylor slots behind Christian McCaffrey at $16.01 and Alvin Kamara at $15 million per season.

The situation between the Colts and Taylor had gotten bad enough for the running back to request a trade out of Indianapolis. He missed the first four weeks of the season on the PUP list and while things didn’t look great, the tone had changed in recent days with Tyalor reporting to the team earlier this week.

In the end, Taylor gets a reasonable contract and the Colts get arguably their best weapon back.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.