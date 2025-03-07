BREAKING: Commanders Releasing DT Jonathan Allen

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders have informed DT Jonathan Allen they are releasing him on Friday.

Allen instantly becomes one of the top defensive tackles available on the free agent market.

It was reported earlier this week that Washington would likely release Allen in a cost-cutting move if they were unable to find a team willing to trade for him.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the 49ers and Commanders discussed the possibility of including Allen in the trade that ultimately sent WR Deebo Samuel to Washington.

However, the two sides decided not to include Allen in the trade as the $16.4 million he’s owed for the 2025 season is a potential hurdle in trade talks.

Allen was entering the final year of his four-year, $72 million deal with a base salary of $15.5 million. Washington recently gave DT Daron Payne a four-year, $90 million extension and used an early second-round pick on DT Jer’Zhan Newton, making it logical to move on from Allen.

The Commanders save $16,470,588 in cap space by releasing Allen and create $6 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Allen, 30, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

In 2024, Allen appeared in eight games for Washington and recorded 19 total tackles and three sacks.