BREAKING: Commanders Sign WR Terry McLaurin To Three-Year, $96M Extension

According to Jordan Schultz, the Commanders and WR Terry McLaurin have finally come to terms on a long-term deal.

Schultz says the contract is worth over $96 million in total value. It ends the long standoff between the two sides that had dragged on all summer.

The fine print will be important but at $32 million a year, a major goal for McLaurin was seemingly accomplished. Tom Pelissero reports McLaurin will receive a $30 million signing bonus as a part of that sum.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.