BREAKING: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Has Requested Trade

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from Washington, according to Jordan Schultz.

McLaurin has expressed his desire for a new contract this offseason, with talks stalling on a new deal, McLaurin informed the team he wants to continue his career elsewhere.

Adam Schefter reports that multiple teams have reached out to Washington to gauge McLaurin’s availability but Washington has shown no interest in trading their star receiver at this time.

McLaurin, 29, was selected uwith the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Commanders and McLaurin as the news is available.