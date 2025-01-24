BREAKING: Cowboys Hiring Brian Schottenheimer As Head Coach

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach.

“Brian Schottenheimer is known as a career assistant,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells Schefter. “He ain’t Brian no more. He is now known as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

The Cowboys have already confirmed the news:

Congrats, Coach Schottenheimer! ⭐️ Tune in to the official introductory press conference Monday, January 27th at 11am CT.#DallasCowboys | 📰: https://t.co/VFHlroDWjz pic.twitter.com/2D7MM7nIMZ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 25, 2025

Reports began to surface earlier in the week that Schottenheimer was the candidate to watch for the Cowboys job, so this isn’t a big surprise at this point.

Schottenheimer will allow the team to have some continuity heading into the 2025 season on the offensive side of the ball, but you can expect some changes to the rest of the staff in the coming days/weeks.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Cowboys’ job this offseason:

Colorado HC Deion Sanders

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks assistant HC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer (Interviewed)

Schottenheimer, 51, began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant. He later worked for Washington, the Chargers, the Jets, and the Rams before joining the Colts in 2016. The Seahawks hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season but later made the decision to move in a new direction.

The Jaguars hired Schottenheimer as their passing game coordinator/QB coach in 2021 and he was not retained when former HC Urban Meyer was fired. He then joined the Cowboys as a consultant in 2022 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2024, the Cowboys’ offense ranked No. 17 in total yards, No. 21 in points scored, No. 27 in rushing yards, and No. 11 in passing yards.