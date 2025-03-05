BREAKING: Eagles Re-Signing LB Zack Baun To Three-Year, $51M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Eagles are re-signing LB Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million deal.

Schefter adds the deal includes an additional $1.5 million in incentives and escalators and that the contract makes Baun one of the highest-paid linebackers in the league.

Baun didn’t just play well last season. He went from having to sign a one-year contract to being named an All-Pro.

He was expected to be one of the top free agents available this offseason but will now return to Philadelphia after just winning the Super Bowl with the team.

Baun, 27 was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Saints out of Wisonsin. He signed a four-year, $4,811,188 rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2024.

The Eagles signed Baun to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

In 2024, Baun appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 151 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and four pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.