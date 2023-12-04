BREAKING: Eagles Signing LB Shaq Leonard

According to Jordan Schultz, veteran LB Shaquille Leonard is signing with the Eagles.

The former Colts star had been deciding between the Eagles and Cowboys and took visits with both teams last week after he was cut by Indianapolis.

Both teams had needs at linebacker and funny enough both are set to play this coming Sunday.

Leonard, 28, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He was slated to make base salaries of $15.7 million and $13.6 million over the next two seasons when the Colts cut him midseason.

In 2023, Leonard has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 65 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and no sacks or interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.