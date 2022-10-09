Falcons Trading LB Deion Jones To Browns

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are trading LB Deion Jones to the Browns on Sunday for “late-round draft compensation.”

Sources: The #Browns are adding some key help in the middle of their defense, trading for #Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones in exchange for late-round draft compensation. pic.twitter.com/jaogjvtjy8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

Jones future in Atlanta has been in question for the past year or so. According to Rapoport, the Falcons were open to trading Jones for “quite a while” and opted to move him at this point.

The Browns needed help at inside linebacker after Anthony Walker suffered an injury.

Tom Pelissero notes that the Falcons will carry a $12.14 million dead cap hit in 2023 from this trade.

As for the Browns, they’re on the hook for $1.39 million for the rest of the season and $31,250 for each game he’s active.

Jones is currently on injured reserve.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal this offseason.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.