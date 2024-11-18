BREAKING: Giants Benching Daniel Jones, Starting Tommy DeVito

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are benching starting QB Daniel Jones.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as HC Brian Daboll didn’t fully commit to Jones as the starter after last week’s loss to the Panthers. Jones also has a $23 million injury guarantee the team will want to avoid being on the hook for in 2025 when Jones is cut.

In a bit of a twist, however, the team is turning to QB Tommy DeVito as the new starter ahead of No. 2 QB Drew Lock, per Adam Schefter.

DeVito started several games for the Giants last season but was relegated to third on the depth chart this offseason when New York signed Lock to be a more proven commodity as the backup.

However, Lock has not excelled in his short relief appearances this season, so New York evidently feels they can generate more of a spark with DeVito.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

DeVito, 26, transferred to Illinois after having previously played at Syracuse. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Giants waived DeVito coming out of the preseason before re-signing him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster midseason.

In 2023, DeVito appeared in nine games for the Giants and made six starts. He completed 64 percent of his passing attempts for 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed 36 times for 195 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.