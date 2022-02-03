BREAKING: Jaguars Hiring Doug Pederson As Head Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars are hiring former Eagles HC Doug Pederson as their next head coach.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, who at one point was considered to be the top candidate for the Jaguars job, was set to withdraw as a candidate for Jacksonville.

This left Pederson and former Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia as the names to watch for the Jaguars.

The expectation is that the Jaguars will hire former Vikings GM Rick Spielman to an executive role above GM Trent Baalke, as reports said that Baalke’s role left some candidates concerned.

Here’s the list of candidates linked to the Jaguars’ job during this search:

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Hired)

(Hired) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Finalist)

(Finalist) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Finalist)

(Finalist) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Postponed)

(Postponed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Alabama OC Bill O’Brien (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Raiders Interim HC Rich Bisaccia (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Former NFL QB Josh McCown

Pederson, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Pederson led the Eagles to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.