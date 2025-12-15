BREAKING: Jets Fired DC Steve Wilks

According to Brian Costello, the Jets have fired DC Steve Wilks.

New York’s defense has been a problem all year and things have finally come to a head the past couple of weeks. The Jets gave up 48 points and six total touchdowns to the Jaguars and QB Trevor Lawrence on Sunday.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn had defended Wilks this past week after New York gave up 34 points in a blowout against the Dolphins, citing how he was given time despite a rough start as the defensive coordinator for the Lions. However, he changed his mind after this weekend.

“I thought it was time for a change,” Glenn said via Zack Rosenblatt.

Wilks will be replaced by assistant Chris Harris as interim DC.

Wilks, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as their defensive backs coach back in 2006. He spent two years with the Chargers before following Ron Rivera to Carolina as their defensive backs coach.

The Panthers promoted him to assistant head coach in 2015 and then to defensive coordinator after Sean McDermott took the Bills’ job. Wilks agreed to become the Cardinals’ head coach in 2018 but he was fired after one season.

Wilks took over as the Browns’ defensive coordinator in 2019. He was not retained in 2020 under a new staff, though he interviewed for the DC position. Wilks had a stint with Missouri as their defensive coordinator before returning to the NFL with the Panthers as their secondary coach.

However, he was promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Matt Rhule in 2022. The 49ers would later hire him as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season before firing him after last season. He was hired by the Jets as their defensive coordinator under new HC Aaron Glenn ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Jets defense ranks No. 20 in total yards allowed, No. 30 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 13 in passing yards allowed.