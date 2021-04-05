Jets Trade QB Sam Darnold To Panthers

Adam Schefter reports that the Jets are trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for trade compensation.

Panthers get:

QB Sam Darnold

Jets get:

2021 6th-round pick

2022 2nd-round pick

2022 4th-round pick

The Panthers have already confirmed the news:

Schefter reports that the Panthers and Jets had been talking for weeks and Carolina eventually improved their offer to the point where a deal got done on Monday.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers were “strong suitors” for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, but decided to pivot to Darnold.

Indications were that Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t going to be the team’s starter in 2021 and while there was talk that they could be in the mix for one of the top quarterback prospects this year, it appears as though they felt better about Darnold.

Darnold, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $30,370,490 contract with the Jets that included a $20,167,628 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Jets to pick up in 2021 that would be worth $18.858 million guaranteed in 2022.

In 2020, Darnold appeared in 12 games for the Jets and threw for 2,208 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 59.6 percent of his passes to go along with 217 yards rushing and two touchdowns.