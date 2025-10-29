BREAKING: Lions Signing DE Aidan Hutchinson To Four-Year Extension

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson‘s agent, Mike McCartney, announced that his client has signed a four-year contract extension with Detroit on Wednesday.

Congrats @aidanhutch97 on agreeing to a 4 year extension with the @Lions — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) October 29, 2025

According to Adam Schefter, Hutchinson is receiving a four-year, $180 million extension that includes $141 million guaranteed.

Tom Pelissero notes that Hutchinson receives the most guaranteed money ever for a non-quarterback.

Earlier this month, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote Hutchinson seemed “destined” for a new long-term deal, and there have been “exploratory discussions” about an extension between both parties.

Back in September, Adam Schefter reported that Hutchinson had positive contract conversations, but the two parties were not expected to reach a deal on a long-term extension before Week 1.

At the time, Ian Rapoport noted that Detroit has made deals during the season in the past, and negotiations were “professional and amicable” up to that point.

Hutchinson, 25, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He is entering the fourth year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372 signing bonus.

The Lions exercised the fifth-year option for Hutchinson for the 2026 season worth $20.862 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Hutchinson has appeared in seven games for the Lions and recorded 16 tackles, six tackles for loss, six sacks, one pass defense, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.