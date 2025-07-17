BREAKING: Lloyd Howell Steps Down As NFLPA Executive Director

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell announced his resignation as the NFLPA executive director.

Statement from Lloyd Howell Jr. pic.twitter.com/levOYblG2T — NFLPA (@NFLPA) July 18, 2025

Jonathan Jones reports that the NFLPA board plans to meet as soon as possible to lay out their next steps in finding their next executive director.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Pressure had been mounting for Howell’s resignation for the last few weeks after reports surfaced that the NFLPA hid the partial win in the collusion grievance and that he was “working as a paid, part-time consultant for The Carlyle Group, one of a select group of league-approved private equity firms now seeking minority ownership in NFL franchises.”

Howell was also accused of gender discrimination and retaliation during his time working at the time at Booz Allen Hamilton.

The NFLPA recently backed Howell, but it was clear that changes were likely to come at some point in the near future.

Even the process by which Howell was selected for the job has come under scrutiny for the lack of transparency during the process for both the media, public and even the players’ union itself.

Howell was the CFO of Booz Allen Hamilton, a consulting firm, before retiring in December. He worked at the company for 34 years before taking over as the executive director at the NFLPA in 2023, succeeding DeMaurice Smith.