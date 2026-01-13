BREAKING: Mike Tomlin Stepping Down As Head Coach Of Steelers

According to Adam Schefter, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin just told his players in a team meeting that he is stepping down from his position.

There had been plenty of speculation swirling around Tomlin this year, just like in recent years, and it was viewed as a possibility that he’d take a step back, potentially to do a year in TV.

It’s still shocking for it to actually come to pass, and with Baltimore also moving on from HC John Harbaugh, it’s safe to say this is the most seismic coaching cycle in recent memory.

He ends his tenure in Pittsburgh after 19 seasons, the longest active stretch of any current head coach.

It seems like Tomlin, who had one year left on his contract with Pittsburgh, will take a step back from coaching and not immediately jump onto the job market.

The Steelers released the following statement:

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/1g5iqKi9MN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 13, 2026

Tomlin, 53, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 193-114-2 (.628 winning percentage), which includes 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. His playoff record is 8-12.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.