BREAKING: NFL Suspending Justin Tucker For 10 Weeks

The NFL announced it is suspending former Ravens K Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Per the official release:

“Free agent Justin Tucker is suspended without pay for the first 10 weeks of the 2025 regular season for violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, it was announced today.

Tucker’s suspension will take effect on roster cutdown day, August 26, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, November 11.

As with any free agent, Tucker may serve his suspension while not being under contract with a club. Tucker remains free to try out and sign with a club; if he is signed during the offseason, he may attend training camp and participate in preseason games.”

Baltimore has already released the veteran kicker and no other team has signed him yet. Tucker’s agent released a statement saying his client would not contest the suspension.

“We are disappointed with the NFL’s decision. Justin has always strived to carry himself in a way that would make his family and community proud. He stands by his previous statements. In order to put this difficult episode behind him and get back on the field as soon as possible, we have advised Justin to accept this resolution and close this matter. The people who know Justin best know his character and understand that while he remains fully committed to excellence as a football player, he is deeply dedicated to his most important lifetime roles as a father, husband, and friend,” he said via Adam Schefter.

Sixteen different women from eight spas have accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions between the years of 2012-2016.

While the criminal statute of limitations has expired, there could be a potential civil lawsuit against Tucker. At least six of the women have reportedly retained legal counsel.

The longtime Ravens kicker vehemently denied the allegations and his lawyers referred the Banner to his previous statement after the newest wave of allegations.

The NFL had been monitoring the situation for potential discipline under its personal conduct policy.

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

However, Tucker was released in 2025 after accusations by sixteen different women of sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).