BREAKING: Patriots Fire HC Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots announced after Sunday’s win over the Bills that they’ve decided to fire HC Jerod Mayo after one season.

Here’s a statement from Patriots owner Robert Kraft regarding the decision to move on from Mayo: “After the game today, I informed Jerod Mayo that he will not be returning as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2025. For me, personally, this was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. I have known Jerod for 17 years. He earned my respect and admiration as a rookie in 2008 and throughout his career for his play on the field, his leadership in the locker room and the way he conducted himself in our community. When he joined our coaching staff, his leadership was even more evident, as I saw how the players responded to him. When other teams started requesting to interview him, I feared I would lose him and committed to making him our next head coach. Winning our season-opener on the road at Cincinnati only strengthened my convictions. Unfortunately, the trajectory of our team’s performances throughout the season did not ascend as I had hoped.”

“Since buying the team, I have always considered myself and my family as custodians of a public asset. We have tremendous fans who expect and deserve a better product than we have delivered in recent years. I apologize for that. I have given much thought and consideration as to what actions I can take to expedite our return to championship contention and determined this move was the best option at this time.”

“I am grateful for Jerod’s many contributions to the New England Patriots throughout his career and will always be rooting for his success. I appreciate all his hard work and hope the experiences gained will help him in the future, as I still believe he will be a successful head coach in this league. I wish Jerod and his family nothing but success in the future.” Adam Schefter reported earlier Sunday morning that he was leaning out regarding Mayo’s status in New England and it looks like not a win could save his job. The Patriots did cost themselves the No. 1 overall pick with the win, but the concerns regarding Mayo extended beyond just wins and losses. There have been some rumors about Mike Vrabel having interest in the Patriots’ job, so that is at the very least something to keep an eye on from here. Mayo, 38, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season. Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and held the position for five years before being named the head coach to replace Bill Belichick in 2024. In his one season as Patriots’ head coach, Mayo posted a record of 4-13.