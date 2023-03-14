Raiders Trading TE Darren Waller To Giants

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are trading TE Darren Waller to the Giants.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are trading the third-round compensatory pick they got from the Chiefs in the deal for Kadarious Toney to the Raiders.

There had been rumors circulated this offseason and even dating back to last year that Waller could be a potential trade candidate.

The Raiders failed to incorporate Waller in their offense as well as many assumed last year.

As for the Giants, reports mentioned that they were in the market for a tight end and a trade could be in the works. This is still a surprising move, as Waller could be a great addition to their offense.

Waller, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

In 2022, Waller appeared in nine games for the Raiders and caught 28 passes for 388 yards receiving and three touchdowns.