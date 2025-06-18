BREAKING: Ravens Signed CB Jaire Alexander

The Baltimore Ravens announced they signed CB Jaire Alexander to a contract on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter reports Baltimore signed Alexander to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Jeff Zrebiec confirms Alexander’s contract carries a base value of $4 million and he can earn another $2 million through incentives.

According to Schefter, Alexander turned down more money elsewhere to sign with the Ravens.

Alexander was released by the Packers slightly over a week ago and instantly became a marquee name on the market. Josina Anderson reported the cornerback had already heard from six teams after becoming a free agent.

The veteran rejected a pay cut from the Packers because he expected his market in free agency to be strong.

This reunites Alexander and QB Lamar Jackson, who were teammates during their college career at Louisville.

Alexander, 28, is the former 18th overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12.050 million rookie deal that included a $6.844 million signing bonus before Green Bay picked up his option.

Alexander was set to make a fully guaranteed base salary of $13.294 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option when the Packers signed him to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He was scheduled to make base salaries of $16.15 million and $18.15 million in the final two years of that deal when the Packers released him in June.

In 2024, Alexander appeared in seven games for the Packers and made seven starts, recording 16 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, one defensive touchdown and seven pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.