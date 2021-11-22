Saints Sign QB Taysom Hill To Extension Worth Up To $95M Depending On His Position

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints have signed QB Taysom Hill to a four-year extension that can be worth $40 million or up to $95 million depending on what position Hill plays.

Schefter adds the deal includes $22.5 million in guarantees and a $40 million base value for the role he currently fills, which is basically a Swiss army knife on offense.

If Hill becomes the team’s starting quarterback for the next four seasons, he can make an additional $55 million.

Schefter calls the deal a “unique…hybrid extension.” It’ll be interesting to see as more details come out about this deal how exactly it’s different from other deals. There’s no questioning Hill is a unique player.

Hill, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill has played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, leaving him with an $8.9 million dead cap hit.

In 2020, Hill appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and made four starts at quarterback. For the season, he completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 928 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 457 yards and eight touchdowns.

So far in 2021, Hill has appeared in seven games, completing seven of eight passes for 56 yards and an interception, rushing 20 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns, and catching four of six targets for 52 yards.