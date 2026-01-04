BREAKING: Seahawks Signing OT Charles Cross To $104M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks and LT Charles Cross have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $104.4 million.

The contract includes $40.5 million to be paid out in year one and will pay Cross an average salary of $26.1 million per year.

In total, Cross receives $75 million guaranteed in this deal.

Cross was under team control through the 2026 season, but this was likely the right move for Seattle to get one of their best player under contract long-term and prevent him from entering the final year of his deal.

Cross, 25, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. He was a first-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021. The Seahawks used the No. 9 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $21,383,456 contract that includes a $12,731,604 signing bonus. Seattle picked up his fifth-year option for the team to pick up this past offseason.

In 2025, Cross appeared in and started 14 games for the Seahawks at left tackle.