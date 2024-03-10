BREAKING: Steelers Signing QB Russell Wilson

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Steelers are planning to sign QB Russell Wilson to a contract.

Wilson has already confirmed the news on X:

Wilson is signing a one-year contract worth the minimum salary.

The Steelers said that they were planning to give Kenny Pickett another shot at starting in 2024 and while that’s still possible, it could be tough for him to beat out Wilson this summer.

There was also talk about Pittsburgh re-signing Mason Rudolph, so that’s something to keep an eye on whether they’ll carry three quarterbacks.

Wilson visited the Steelers a few days ago and reportedly met with the Giants as well. However, it looks like Pittsburgh stepped up to get a deal done with Russ.

There’s a huge benefit to signing Wilson, which is they can sign him to a minimum contract with the Broncos picking up most of his 2024 salary. He also won’t count against the team’s 2025 compensatory picks formula since he was released.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.