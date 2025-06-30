BREAKING: Steelers Trading For CB Jalen Ramsey

According to Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are finalizing a trade to acquire Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey.

He adds the deal includes a contract adjustment for Ramsey that raises his salary this year by $1.5 million. There’s also likely a split between Miami and Pittsburgh of his 2025 compensation.

Pittsburgh had come up as a suitor for Ramsey but there had not been nearly as much buzz for the Steelers as there had been for other teams, specifically the Rams.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

