BREAKING: Vikings WR Jordan Addison Suspended First Three Games In 2025

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Vikings WR Jordan Addison is being suspended the first three games of the 2025 NFL season.

Schefter adds Addison is being suspended for violating the league’s Substance of Abuse Policy. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported earlier this offseason that this is what Minnesota was expecting for his DUI-related offenses.

Addison, 23, was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus.

The Vikings will have a fifth-year option on Addison’s contract for the 2027 season that they must pick up by May.

In 2024, Addison appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 63 receptions for 875 yards (13.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.