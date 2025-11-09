Brock Purdy Has ‘A Chance’ To Return In Week 11

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Rams that QB Brock Purdy has “a chance” to return for their their Week 11 game against the Cardinals.

“I do believe he’s further along than was (in Week 4) so hopefully he’ll have a chance this week,” Shanahan said, per Cam Inman.

Shanahan added that Purdy “could have gone” today as the team’s backup to Mac Jones, but they didn’t want to put him in that situation.

The goal, according to Shanahan, is for Purdy to be as close to 100 percent as possible.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2025, Purdy has appeared in two games for the 49ers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 586 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.