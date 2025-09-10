Brock Purdy ‘Longshot’ To Play Week 2 & Could Miss Multiple Weeks

Speaking to reporters today, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Brock Purdy is a long shot to play in Week 2 against the Saints with his toe injury, via Matt Maiocco.

Shanahan added he wouldn’t rule a multi-week absence out for Purdy, who’s also dealing with a left shoulder injury though it sounds like the toe is the more inhibiting issue.

Mac Jones and Adrian Martinez are the two quarterbacks behind Purdy, with the veteran Jones in line to get the start after signing this offseason.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.