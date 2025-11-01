Broncos Calling Up TE Marcedes Lewis For Week 9

The Denver Broncos are elevating veteran TE Marcedes Lewis to their active roster on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Lewis, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2006. Lewis was in the final year three-year, $12 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed when the Jaguars released him a few years ago.

The Packers later signed Lewis to a contract and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract in 2021. After playing out his contract with Green Bay, Lewis signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2023 season. He signed another one-year deal to remain in Chicago for the 2024 season.

The Broncos just recently signed Lewis to their active roster.

In 2024, Lewis appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and caught one pass for two yards.