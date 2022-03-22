Broncos Closing In On Two-Year Deal With CB K’Waun Williams

Mike Kaye is reporting that free agent CB K’Waun Williams is closing in on a two-year contract worth $7 million with the Broncos.

Williams, 30, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in 2014. He was in the final year of his three-year, $1.53 million contract when the Browns cut him loose during the preseason.

Williams was later claimed off of waivers by the Bears, but he failed a physical due to his ankle injury and was cut loose a day later. The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $765,000 contract in 2017, before signing him to a three-year extension at the start of the regular season.

San Francisco picked up Williams’ option in 2020 and brought him back on a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, Williams appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and recorded 52 tackles, one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.