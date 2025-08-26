Broncos Cut 28 Players, Get Down To 53

The Denver Broncos officially trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

Injured Reserve

FB Michael Burton

Injured Reserve (Designated for Return)

LB Drew Sanders

Watson, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go in October before being brought back on the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Watson appeared in two games for the Broncos and rushed four times for 10 yards.

Estime, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

He signed a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,124 signing bonus with Denver.

During his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Estime rushed for 2,321 yards on 373 carries (6.2 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 277 yards and 30 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.

In 2024, Estime appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and rushed 76 times for 360 yards and two touchdowns.