Broncos Cut 28 Players, Get Down To 53

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Denver Broncos officially trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.

Broncos Helmet

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

  1. LB Levelle Bailey

  2. LB Jordan Turner

  3. WR Michael Bandy

  4. WR Courtney Jackson

  5. WR Jerjuan Newton

  6. WR A.T. Perry

  7. WR Kyrese Rowan

  8. T Marques Cox

  9. RB Audric Estime

  10. TE Caleb Lohner

  11. TE Caden Prieskorn

  12. CB Damarri Mathis

  13. CB Quinton Newsome

  14. CB Jaden Robinson

  15. CB Reese Taylor

  16. C Joe Michalski

  17. NT Jordan Miller

  18. OLB Garrett Nelson

  19. G Will Sherman

  20. DB Keidron Smith

  21. S Delarrin Turner-Yell

  22. RB Blake Watson (injury settlement)

  23. DT Kristian Williams (Injured)

  24. QB Sam Ehlinger

  25. S Sam Franklin Jr.

  26. FB Adam Prentice

  27. G Calvin Throckmorton

  28. LB Garret Wallow

Injured Reserve

  1. FB Michael Burton

Injured Reserve (Designated for Return)

  1. LB Drew Sanders

Watson, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis following the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go in October before being brought back on the practice squad shortly after.

In 2024, Watson appeared in two games for the Broncos and rushed four times for 10 yards.

Estime, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He was selected with the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Broncos.

He signed a four-year, $4.359 million rookie deal which includes a $339,124 signing bonus with Denver. 

During his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Estime rushed for 2,321 yards on 373 carries (6.2 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 277 yards and 30 total touchdowns over the course of 37 games.

In 2024, Estime appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and rushed 76 times for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

