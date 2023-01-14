Broncos Deny Falcons Request To Interview DC Ejiro Evero

Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports that the Broncos plan to deny the Falcons the opportunity to interview DC Ejiro Evero for the same position with Atlanta.

Evero is a head coach candidate this offseason and is reportedly in the mix for the Broncos, Colts, and Texans jobs.

It is also worth noting that Evero is still under contract with the Broncos, which makes it no surprise that the team is deciding to block any interviews for a lateral move like this.

Evero, 41, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2022, the Broncos ranked No. 6 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 11 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more news on Evero as it becomes available.