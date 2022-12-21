Broncos Designate RB Chase Edmonds To Return From IR

The Denver Broncos officially designated RB Chase Edmonds to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Broncos to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Edmonds, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and had a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $12.6 million deal with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins then traded Edmonds along with a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

In 2022, Edmonds has appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and the Broncos, rushing 46 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught 11 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.