Broncos Designate WR Josh Reynolds To Return

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos opened the practice window and designated WR Josh Reynolds to return to practice from injured reserve due to a finger injury.

Reynolds was also recently the victim of a shooting and was hit twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. He and two other men were shot at after leaving a strip club in Denver, per police and 911 caller logs.

Per the report, the men were followed after leaving the club and told police there were no altercations. Once on the road, there were shots fired from one of the cars following them. The car Reynolds and the other victims was in eventually gave out and they fled on foot.

Police arrested two men in connection with the shooting. According to court documents, a video from the strip club shows one of them entering the club just after midnight and watching Reynolds’ party instead of engaging with the entertainers, then following them when they left.

Reynolds, 29, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round in 2017 out of Texas A&M. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.04 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Reynolds signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2021 season before landing with the Lions in 2022. Detroit re-signed him a two-year, $12 million extension and was testing the market before signing a two-year deal with the Broncos in March.

In 2024, Reynolds has appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 12 receptions for 183 yards (15.3 YPC) and one touchdown.