Broncos Elevating CB Reese Taylor From Practice Squad For TNF

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are elevating CB Reese Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s Thursday Night game against the Raiders.

Per Chris Tomasson, Denver is also elevating TE Marcedes Lewis from the practice squad to the active roster.

Taylor, 26, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Purdue. He was among Kansas City’s final roster cuts as a rookie and spent a day on their practice squad before being released, once again.

He later caught on with the Broncos’ practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal in January 2024. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad in 2024 and signed another futures deal the following January. The Broncos added him to their practice squad coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2024, Taylor appeared in one game for the Broncos but did not record any stats.