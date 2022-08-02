Broncos Fear Knee Injury For WR Tim Patrick

Broncos WR Tim Patrick had to be carted from the practice field on Tuesday with an apparent leg injury. Practice stopped and the whole team gathered around him.

James Palmer says multiple onlookers saw Patrick’s knee buckle and that it looked like a potentially severe injury.

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said Patrick will have an MRI to diagnose the extent of the damage.

“It breaks your heart. The worst part of this game is when things like that happen,” he said via Troy Renck.

Patrick, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2017. He was waived by Baltimore a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

San Francisco waived Patrick coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Broncos soon after. He returned to Denver on an exclusive rights contract before the Broncos used a second-round tender on him worth around $3.384 million for the 2021 season.

Patrick was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $34.5 million with the Broncos.

In 2021, Patrick appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and caught 53 passes on 85 targets for 734 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Patrick as the news is available.