Broncos Hire Former WR Willie Snead As Quality Control Coach

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Broncos are hiring former NFL WR Willie Snead as an offensive quality control coach.

Snead, 33, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

He joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and had a brief stint with the Panthers before joining the 49ers.

The Dolphins signed him to a contract in 2024 before placing him on injured reserve and eventually cutting him loose.

In his career, Snead appeared in 103 games over nine seasons. He recorded 281 receptions for 3,445 yards and 16 touchdowns.