Broncos Hosted Four Players For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Broncos worked out four players on Tuesday including OT Matt Nelson.

The full list includes:

CB Micah Abraham OT Tyler Beach OL Anim Dankwah OT Matt Nelson

Nelson, 28, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019. He was waived coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

Nelson signed a futures deal for the 2020 season and managed to make the team. He was tendered as an exclusive rights-free agent for two years before being re-signed in 2023. The Giants signed him to a deal in March but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Nelson appeared in three games for the Lions and made two starts.