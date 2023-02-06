Broncos Hosted OT Bobby Evans For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Broncos hosted former Rams OT Bobby Evans for a free agent visit.

He’s a candidate to potentially sign a futures deal in Denver as they look to bolster their depth at tackle.

Evans, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Oklahoma in 2019. He signed a four-year, rookie contract with the team worth $3,513,891, including $822,180 guaranteed.

The Rams opted to release him earlier this season and he had a stint on the Vikings practice squad.

In 2022, Evans appeared in 12 games for the Rams and made four starts at tackle.