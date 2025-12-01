Broncos Host Veteran WR Elijah Moore For Visit

The Denver Broncos brought in free agent WR Elijah Moore for a visit on Monday.

This is the first reported interest in Moore since he was officially cut loose last week.

Moore, 25, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft.

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus. He was traded to the Browns for a third-round pick in March 2023 and became an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

The Bills singed Moore to a one-year deal in March.

In 2025, Moore has appeared in nine games for the Bills and caught nine passes for 112 yards receiving and no touchdowns.